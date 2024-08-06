Russian specialists coming to Burkina Faso to discuss NPP construction

HARARE, August 6. /TASS/. A team of technical professionals from the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom arrived in Burkina Faso to discuss construction of a nuclear power plant in the country, the Burkina24 news outlet said.

"We place big hopes on this visit," the news portal said, citing the statement of Minister of Energy, Mines and Open Pits Yacouba Zabre Gouba, "We are ready to discuss all the technical details, identify tasks we face to implement it [the project]. We hope construction of a nuclear power plant will make it possible for us to solve many economic problems," the minister added.

The visit of Russian specialists will continue until August 9.

In March 2024, Burkina Faso signed a roadmap with Russia on establishing cooperation in the sphere of peaceful use of nuclear energy.