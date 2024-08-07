Ukrainian drone flies into apartment in Russia's Belgorod region, causes fire — governor

BELGOROD, August 7. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone has flown through the window of a civilian apartment in the Belgorod Region's Shebekino and caused a fire, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The town of Shebekino was subjected to Ukrainian drone attacks. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. A multi-storey residential building was attacked by drones. One drone has flown into a window of an apartment, damaging the glazing. The second drone started a fire in the same apartment," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that rescuers extinguished the fire.

According to the regional head, the balconies and windows of some other apartments were also damaged. Emergency services are working at the site. Information about the consequences on the ground is being clarified.