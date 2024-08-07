Palestinian fighters open fire on Israeli troops in Nablus — TV

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. Palestinian fighters have clashed with Israeli forces in the town of Nablus in the West Bank, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to it, Israeli troops were ambushed during a raid in the old city area where the Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire from automatic weapons and grenade launchers, causing losses among the Israelis.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.