More Chinese films to appear in Russian cinemas — embassy

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and China in the sphere of cinema is developing very well, more Chinese films will appear in Russian cinemas, Chinese embassy's Minister Councilor for Culture Feng Litao told TASS.

"Within the framework of the China-Russia Years of Culture, we have seen more than 400 different events. They help promote cultural cooperation between us," the diplomat said. "Many more events are planned. This year, several famous musical ensembles and orchestras, state theaters of China will perform in Moscow and St. Petersburg in late September," he pointed out.

According to him, the Chinese State Circus is also expected to give a number of performances in Russia. "Next year, very famous Chinese dance groups will perform during the Chekhov Festival," the diplomat said. "In addition, cooperation in the field of cinema is developing very well. Last year, five Chinese films were aired in Russia, and all of them were shown in cinemas. This year there will be even more. And Russian films such as 'The Challenge' have also aroused great interest among Chinese viewers," he emphasized.