MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. A truck carrying 42 men evading military conscription to Transnistria was stopped in the Odessa Region, the Strana news outlet reported.

The news organization posted a photo on Telegram that shows the back of a truck with several dozen men in it.

In February 2022, Ukraine announced general military mobilization, sparing no effort to make sure that fighting-age men don’t dodge military service. On May 18, a scandalous law came into effect in Ukraine that tightens up mobilization rules, allowing the government to call up hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians. Men in Ukraine avoid conscription officers in the streets and try to leave the country illegally, often risking their lives.