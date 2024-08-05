Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Zelensky floats idea of holding referendum in Ukraine, letting people decide on territorial concessions; anti-immigration protests erupt in Britain; and Moscow to continue fighting to free Russians being held in US. These stories topped Monday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent remarks that "no one president, or one person, or all the presidents in the world, can resolve the issue of Ukraine’s territorial integrity without the Ukrainian people," have stirred significant discussion. Made during an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, Zelensky’s statement has ignited a debate about the potential for a referendum in Ukraine, which could theoretically open the door to negotiations on resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Should a majority of Ukrainians express a desire to end hostilities and adjust borders based on current realities, it could pave the way for a resolution to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. However, the Russian side remains skeptical about the Ukrainian authorities' willingness to make this type of move, as holding such a plebiscite would automatically raise the issue of why Kiev refrained from holding a presidential election, shining an unwanted light on Zelensky's legitimacy in the process, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov said he was unaware if anyone in Kiev was currently making arrangements for such a referendum, adding that this was a very complicated, technical procedure. "I doubt [any referendum] will be held. On the other hand, this is a puppet regime, and if it for some reason decides to hold one, it will take place, producing the necessary result," he maintained.

Moreover, a nationwide referendum cannot be carried out amid a state of war or emergency, even if the president or the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) decides to call one. What's more, the country’s Constitution does not give the people the right to initiate a plebiscite on territorial changes.

"The writing on the wall is that Donald Trump may come to power in the United States, and he has already stated that the conflict should be ended. Furthermore, the sentiment inside Ukraine is that the conflict must be ended on any terms. <...> And Zelensky is now simply trying to shift responsibility on to the Ukrainian people," the former lawmaker said.

Media: Violent anti-immigration protests rock Britain in wake of tragic stabbing incident

Violent protests have swept Great Britain after three little girls were knifed to death during a children's dance class in the northwestern English town of Southport on July 29. Several more kids and two adults were injured severely in the attack. Police apprehended the 17-year-old assailant, born in the U.K. to Rwandan parents, shortly thereafter. Later, rumors spread online that the attacker was a radical Muslim, causing outrage and spurring anti-immigrant sentiment.

The United Kingdom faced a similar situation in 2011 when mass protests raged for five days after a black British man was shot dead by police. While the latest incident caused less street violence, it aroused major concern inside the British government. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened an emergency meeting with his key ministers as he pledged to double down on the fight against extremists.

Soon after the riots erupted, British media claimed that Russia may allegedly be behind the far-right protests. The Daily Mail took this the furthest, publishing an exclusive story on Thursday about a Russian-linked fake news website that it revealed fueled lies that sparked the protests over the Southport stabbings. On August 2, the Russian embassy in London dismissed media reports which it said "were fueled by irresponsible comments from former intelligence officers blaming the rising social upheaval on Russia as untrue," Kommersant quoted the diplomatic mission as saying.

Against the backdrop of the anti-immigration protests, the new Labour Cabinet may perhaps strengthen security on the country’s border or take harsh measures against the instigators of the riots, Yelena Ananyeva, head of the British Studies Center at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Europe, told Vedomosti. "The Starmer government will drag its feet on this issue. The most that it will do is voice harsh criticism of illegal migrants," Sergey Shein, researcher with the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, argues.

While the Conservative opposition will try to use these protests to earn brownie points with voters, they are focused on electing a new leader at the moment. Ananyeva, too, doubts the unrest will cause any political crisis in the country or the resignation of the new Cabinet as Labour has a majority in the House of Commons.

Freeing Russians jailed in the United States remains an absolute priority for Moscow, Nadezhda Shumova, head of the consular department of the Russian embassy in the United States, told Izvestia. Among other prisoners, she emphasized, Russia will push for the release of Alexander Vinnik, who was arrested on a US warrant in Greece in 2017. His lawyer Arkady Bukh said that every effort is being made to get Vinnik and dozens of other Russian prisoners in the US back home. Discussions on the issue have heated up after the recent landmark 26-prisoner swap between Russia and the West.