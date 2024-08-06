Baltic Fleet’s training ship pays business visit to Venezuelan port

LA GUAIRA, /Venezuela/, August 6. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s training ship Smolny has made a business call to the Venezuelan port of La Guaira, 30 kilometers away from the Venezuelan capital, a TASS correspondent reports.

Eduard Sokolov, Russia's charge d'affaires in Venezuela, and representatives of the Venezuelan Naval Command took part in the welcome ceremony.

"We are always glad to welcome fraternal Russia’s naval ships," the Venezuelan Navy’s deputy commander, Vice- Admiral Edward Centeno told TASS. "Today, on August 6, we are welcoming the training ship Smolny. A program of stay in Venezuela has been prepared for its crew, including visits to historical sites of the administrative center of the state of La Guaira, and cultural and sporting events."

A military band welcomed the Russian training ship with marches and Venezuelan musical pieces.

A group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky visited Venezuela for the first time in late November 2008 and took part in joint exercises with the Venezuelan Navy VenRus 2008 on December 1-2. On July 24, 2023 the Russian Navy’s training ship Perekop took part in a naval parade in Venezuela on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Maracaibo. In June 2024, the Russian Navy’s detachment comprising the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and medium sea-going tanker Akademik Pashin made a working call to the Venezuelan port of La Guaira.