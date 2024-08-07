BUDAPEST, August 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sees the EU as a "lie factory" for obstructing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's peace initiative, supporting the halt of oil transit, and making accusations regarding migration policy.

As Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia), the productivity of the "Brussels lie factory" was not hampered by either facts or the traditional summer lull, "and it is clear that constant failures do not hinder its work either."

"The Brussels lie factory attacked the [Budapest] peacekeeping mission initially after Viktor Orban's trips to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing and Florida. <...> Brussels was also exposed on the issue of banning oil transit on the orders of the Ukrainians, <...> as a result of which two EU member countries, including ours, are facing serious threats for energy supplies. After two failures, the Brussels crowd came up with another lie, claiming that Hungary is letting Russian and Belarusian spies into the EU. We have already clearly explained to the representatives of the Baltic countries why this is a blatant lie, but it seems that they do not care about the facts, and neither does Manfred Weber (head of the largest European People's Party (EPP) in the EU - TASS)," he noted.

Szijjarto also accused the head of the EPP of "Hungaryophobia" and wrote that he is waiting to see what the EU leadership, the Baltic countries or Manfred Weber will come up with "for the fourth time after they failed with the third lie."

Visa issue

Earlier, several European media outlets, including the Financial Times, reported that Hungary had decided to ease the requirements for obtaining long-term visas, including for citizens of Russia and Belarus. On July 30, the EC already asked Hungary to clarify this step. On August 1, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics demanded that the EU limit Hungary's participation in Schengen.

According to EU rules, each country can determine its own migration policy and the procedure for its application. Citizens of non-EU countries who are legally in the community have the opportunity to move freely throughout the Schengen area, which includes 27 community countries, as well as Norway and Switzerland.