Putin invited to inauguration of Mexico’s new president

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sent an invitation to the inauguration ceremony of Mexico’s new President Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1, the Mexican Embassy in Moscow told Izvestia.

"The invitation for Russia to take part in the inauguration of President Sheinbaum was sent to President Putin. The Russian president will make a decision whether he will participate in the ceremony himself or designate another high-ranking official to do so on his behalf," the diplomatic mission said.

In turn, the Russian Embassy in Mexico confirmed that "an invitation to the inauguration ceremony of the Mexican president was received by the Russian side.’".