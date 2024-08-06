Finnish sawmill industry in crisis after halted Russian timber imports — newspaper

HELSINKI, August 6. /TASS/. Termination of timber imports from Russia seriously affected the sawmill industry of Finland, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper said.

"The timber price increased much more than the finished product price, i.e. lumber. The ratio between logs and lumber prices surged to the highest level over the last 15 years, making the economic situation very challenging," CEO of the Finnish Sawmills Tino Aalto told the news outlet.

Several drivers are in place for the price hike, including the contracting demand for timber in construction and termination of imports from Russia, the newspaper said.

In 2023, Finland imported record-high garbage quantity after termination of timber and wood waste from Russia, with the highest growth observed in imports of waste suitable for the use as a fuel, Yle public broadcaster said in February.