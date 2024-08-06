Russian air regulator keeping eye on situation with flights to Iran

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) is monitoring the situation with flights to Iran on a going basis, air regulator’s press service told TASS.

"Rosaviatsiya is continuously monitoring the situation with civil aircraft flights of Russian air carriers to Iran and back. There have been no notices (NOTAM) limiting the use of Iran’s airspace so far. In case of change of the situation the update will be forthwith communicated to Russian air carriers," the press service said.

Aeroflot and Nordwind are currently making flights between the two countries from Moscow and St. Petersburg.