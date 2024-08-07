Russian warplanes eliminate Ukrainian stronghold in Battlegroup East responsibility zone

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian Su-25 attack aircraft have wiped out a Ukrainian stronghold and troops in the responsibility zone of Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Assault aviation crews on Su-25 aircraft delivered a strike with unguided aircraft rockets on the enemy’s stronghold and personnel in Battlegroup East’s area of responsibility. <...> An air controller reported that all intended targets were successfully hit," the military agency said.

The ministry added that as a result of this flight mission, the adversary’s special hardware and troops were eliminated.