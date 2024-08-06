Top Russian, Jordanian diplomats call for restraint in Middle East

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Ayman Safadi of Jordan have stressed the need for a ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and called on all parties involved in it to show restraint to prevent catastrophic consequences for the entire region, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The ministers exchanged views of the development of the military and political situation in the Middle East with a focus on the need for a ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the soonest de-escalation in the region. They stressed that both Moscow and Amman call on all parties concerned to show restraint in order to prevent catastrophic consequences for the entire Middle East," it said.

The two top diplomats also agreed to maintain regular contacts on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda, the ministry added.