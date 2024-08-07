Niger severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine — agency

HARARE, August 7. /TASS/. Niger’s government has said that it is cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

According to Amadou Abdramane, spokesman for the Niger military government, Niamey called the UN Security Council to make a ruling on Ukraine's aggression.

Earlier, the Malian leadership made a decision to sever relations with Ukraine after Kiev claimed it was supporting Tuareg rebels. In late July, the rebels attacked a convoy of the Malian armed forces and their allies from the Wagner private military group, causing significant losses.

The diplomatic scandal was triggered by a statement from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate Spokesman Andrey Yusov, who said that Ukraine had provided assistance to the Tuaregs in the attack.

Mali’s authorities also took note of a remark that Yury Pivovarov, Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal, made on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist), praising what the Tuareg rebels were doing in Mali.