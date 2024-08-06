MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Western-donated F-16 fighter jets Kiev recently got will have a short life span once deployed in Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"This is a very serious topic, but it’s not new. This is another attempt to find a wonder-weapon that will bring victory. It’s perfectly clear to everyone that an F-16 will be downed at some point, the only question being when this happens. As soon as one of these aircraft comes within the range of our air defenses or in the crosshairs of our fighter jets, it will be in trouble," the diplomat said, commenting on reports of Ukraine receiving F-16s from the West.

Miroshnik expects the Ukrainian armed forces to spare the aircraft for the time being, using them as launchers for long-range weapons. According to him, the reason is that the first downing of an F-16 will deal a serious blow to the Western defense industry’s image, shattering the illusion that Ukraine getting these aircraft will have any influence on the situation on the frontline.

"So, this, too, is only a matter of time. I know how our guys feel about it; they have their eyes on the sky, searching for the jets provided to Ukrainian militants by the Westerners," the Russian ambassador-at-large noted.

F-16 supplies to Kiev

On August 4, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed that Kiev had received the first batch of F-16’s from its Western allies. However, he did not specify how many aircraft had arrived in the country or where they would be stationed.

Earlier, The Economist reported that ten F-16 jets had arrived in Ukraine from Western countries; the number is expected to rise to 20 by the end of the year. According to the media outlet, the Ukrainian authorities can expect to get a total of 79 such planes, which the West will send in batches during 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that Western military supplies to Kiev, including F-16s, will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will prolong the conflict, while the fighter jets will be wiped out if provided to the Ukrainian army.