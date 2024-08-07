Ukraine lacks capability to seize Kursk Nuclear Plant — officer

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Ukraine will not be able to seize the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and its attacks on the facility are doomed to failure, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ military and political department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, said.

"We see that the frontline is crumbling. Ukraine understands that it cannot do anything to stop this. So, they are trying to seize literally anything to show their sponsors that they are still capable of something. And to stir up as much hype as possible to improve their bargaining position. Obviously, they don’t have enough resources to seize the nuclear plant no matter how much they may want it," he said in an interview with the Soloviev Live television channel.

"Even those people who have ventured this so-called counteroffensive, even they understand perfectly well that they have no chance to achieve anything substantial," he added.