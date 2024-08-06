Bangladesh’s ex-foreign minister handed over to army after being detained at airport

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh’s former foreign minister, who was arrested at Dhaka Airport while trying to flee the country, has been handed over to the military.

Earlier, former Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also detained at Dhaka’s airport while trying to leave for neighboring India. Apart from that, the immigration authorities banned Shyamal Dutta, a journalist and editor of the Bhorer Kagoj daily controlled by the ruling Awami League party, from leaving the country.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amid mass riots on Monday and left the country, her residence in Dhaka was looted by rioters. Arsons and lootings were reported across the entire country. Bangladeshi Army Commander Waker-uz-Zaman called on people for observing law and order and announced the formation of an interim government.

According to The Daily Star newspaper, at least 10,000 people have been arrested during the riots. The AFP news agency said, citing local police and medics, that the death toll from the unrest has exceeded 350, including police officers. Meanwhile, the India Today television channel cited unofficial sources as saying that the number of victims may range from 1,000 to 1,400.