West wants lull to give Ukraine chance to regroup — Russian Security Council chief

BAKU, August 6. /TASS/. The West wants a lull in combat operations in Ukraine to furnish it with an opportunity to regroup but Russia gives no credit to their words and judges only by concrete actions, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"The West and, recently, its Ukrainian stooges are sparing no effort to ensure a pause in combat operations to give the Kiev junta a chance to regroup," he told journalists.

"But we are not going to believe in their words, we will rely only on concrete actions," he stressed.