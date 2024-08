PARIS, August 7. /TASS/. The Indonesian badminton team was robbed at the Olympic Games in Paris, losing a bag with 53,000 euros, the Antara news agency reported citing the national badminton federation.

The bag, belonging to the team’s manager Armand Darmadji, also contained a credit card and a passport. The theft was discovered while fixing a flat tire. Darmadji turned to the Indonesian Embassy and the police but the thief has not been identified.

The Olympic Games will conclude on August 11.