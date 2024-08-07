Dnepr group’s air defenses destroy Ukrainian UAV aimed at Crimea

MELITOPOL, August 7. /TASS/. The crew of a Tor-2M anti-aircraft missile system of the Dnepr group of forces has destroyed Ukraine’s fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), aimed at the infrastructure of the Crimean Peninsula.

"We detected an approaching attack UAV. There was no time to report and to wait for instructions. As it turned out later, we did everything right. The target was heading for Crimea," the crew’s commander, who introduced himself by his call sign Yalta has said.

He explained that in certain situations the crew was empowered to independently decide to opening fire and hit targets.

In the special military operation zone, air defense units provide protection for troops, command posts and headquarters, as well as communities from air strikes.