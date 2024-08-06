Kaspersky Lab to create datacenter in Southern China — newspaper

BEIJING, August 6. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab, a Russian cybersecurity products developer, plans to create a datacenter in Southern China, the China Daily newspaper said.

The new facility will be built in the Province of Guizhou, the news outlet said, citing managing director of Kaspersky APEC Adrian Xia. Investments have already been set aside for this purpose.

"In light of China's data market trend towards integration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, we are committed to exploring more opportunities within it and delivering tailored managed detection and response services for cloud data security to our clients," Xia told the newspaper. "In the current landscape where many countries are emphasizing data sovereignty, having a local presence is essential for us," he added.

The Russian company will also focus on solving cybersecurity problems faced by the Chinese business when expanding overseas, Xia said.