Trump to give interview to Musk next week

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will sit down for an interview with US entrepreneur Elon Musk on Monday.

"On Monday night I’ll be doing a major interview with Elon Musk," the former US president wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

Trump also said that his interview with live streamer Adin Ross last Monday helped the streaming platform Kick break its viewing record.

In July, Musk posted a statement to X expressing his support for Trump in the presidential race. The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.