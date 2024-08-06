Kherson Region governor reports Ukrainian attempt at a raid on Tendra Spit

GENICHESK, August 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops made an attempt at a raid on the Tendra Spit in the Kherson Region using 12 motor boats last night, Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Last night, Ukrainian saboteurs made an attempt at a raid on the Tendra Spit. According to preliminary information, the provocation involved 12 speedboats, including eight motor boats carrying the saboteurs and four fire support boats. The enemy also used combat and reconnaissance drones," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russian naval soldiers jointly with servicemen from other units opened fire from weapons of all types on the Ukrainian speedboats as they approached the Tendra Spit, the official said. According to him, three boats and their crews were wiped out and sank as a result, while the others retreated after sustaining casualties and damage.

This was Ukraine’s second attempt to land on the Tendra Spit this year, Saldo said. Both sabotage operations were foiled, he added.

The Russian-held Tendra Spit is an island in the northwestern Black Sea.