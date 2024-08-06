Shoigu says he discussed tragic events in Tehran with Iran's leadership

BAKU, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu has said that during his working trip to Iran the recent tragic events in Tehran and the aggravating situation in the Middle East as a whole were discussed.

Shoigu met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran on Monday.

"Of course, the issues that were addressed at the meeting with the new president and with the secretary of the Security Council, covered the whole world. The whole range of issues, starting with Syria. Certainly, the disturbing developments on Lebanon's border with Israel were on the agenda. Of course, the recent tragic events that took place in Tehran were touched upon. It was impossible to bypass this topic," Shoigu told the media reporters.

A sharp aggravation of the situation in the Middle East began in recent days following the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, and the liquidation in Beirut of Fouad Shokr, one of the commanders of the military wing of the Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah held Israel responsible for the incident and said they would not leave it unretaliated.

The Jewish state’s authorities did not comment on Haniyeh's death, and called Shokr's elimination a response to the shelling of the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, where 12 people were killed. Hezbollah disclaimed responsibility for the attack.