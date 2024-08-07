Ukraine’s 'terrorist nature' on full display in Mali, where it supports rebels — MFA

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia doesn't want the world to forget that Kiev is supporting terrorism in Mali, so it will continue to shine a light on this in the international arena, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On August 4, the transitional government of Mali published an official statement about the ‘immediate’ severing of diplomatic relations with Ukraine. Precipitating this move were statements from Ukrainian officials (the spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence, Andrey Yusov, and Ambassador to Senegal Yury Pivovarov) about Kiev aiding terrorist forces that carried out an attack on a convoy of Malian servicemen in northern Mali in late July," the diplomat pointed out. "We will continue to direct the world community’s attention, including at multilateral platforms, to Kiev's barbaric behavior," she underscored.

Zakharova emphasized that the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime is becoming more and more apparent to the whole world. "Having failed to defeat Russia on the battlefield, the criminal regime of Vladimir Zelensky decided to open a 'second front' in Africa. He and his accomplices are pampering terrorist groups in Moscow-friendly states of the continent," she stressed.

According to the spokeswoman, Russia understands the Malian authorities’ motives to sever diplomatic relations with the Kiev regime. "The fact that Kiev cooperates with terrorists is not surprising at all. It continues to use terrorist methods on the territory of our country, committing sabotage and political assassinations, as well as regularly shelling civilian infrastructure," the diplomat said.