Putin holds meeting with law enforcement officers on situation in Kursk Region

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has started a meeting with the heads of security agencies, the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the Federal Security Service (FSB) on the situation in the Kursk Region.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov are taking part in the meeting in person, while General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov participates in the meeting in a videoconference format.

The Russian president announced such a meeting earlier at a summit with members of the government, which he held earlier at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow. Putin emphasized that "the Kiev regime has undertaken another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately from different types of weapons, including rockets, at civilian buildings, residential houses, ambulances."

Earlier, Putin held a meeting with Acting Kursk Region Governor Alexey Smirnov and instructed governmental agencies to help the region’s citizens. He appointed First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to supervise this work.

Situation in Kursk Region

A massive Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region began on August 6. As a result of shelling and drone attacks, five residents of the region were killed. According to the Russian Health Ministry, 24 people were injured, including six children.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that no breakthrough deep into Russian territory was allowed, the operation to destroy Ukrainian formations in the area of the state border continues. The Ukrainian losses during the fighting over the day amounted to 260 fighters and 50 armored vehicles, including tanks and anti-aircraft missile systems.