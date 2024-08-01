Russia's top senator announces progress on BRICS digital payment system

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Plans to create a BRICS digital payment platform are moving steadily forward, Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told a press conference.

"The creation of the independent financial payment platform BRICS Bridge, a standalone mutual payment system on a firm joint platform, is now being discussed within BRICS. I have spoken both with the Central Bank and the Finance Ministry, things are moving along nicely," she said. "It is being discussed with colleagues from central banks, finance ministries of all BRICS countries, including new members," Matviyenko said, adding that Russia, as the BRICS chair, is in charge of all this.

"If it works it will be a bombshell globally, in the best sense," the upper chamber head noted. She expressed hope that this issue would be considered at the summit of BRICS heads of states in Kazan in October. "Perhaps it will be approved then, or at least the discussions will lead to a decision on when and in which format it should be finalized, meaning this is no longer just an idea, it is moving forward in practice," she stressed.

Amid endless sanctions and Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT, the Bank of Russia has developed its own payment system, which many countries have already joined, Matviyenko noted. "This shows that there is a light at the end of every tunnel," she added.

The Federation Council Speaker pointed out that the dollar is becoming weaker globally amid an overflowing US national debt, while the system of mutual settlements in national currencies is expanding. "I hope that the system that has been created by BRICS, will become a trend, an example that not only BRICS nations, but many other countries as well will join later," she said, adding that the issue is being discussed by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as well.