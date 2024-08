BELGOROD, August 7. /TASS/. Two projectiles launched by the Ukrainian armed forces have been taken down in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Two more Ukrainian projectiles have been shot down by air defense systems in the Kursk Region. I am grateful to our defenders," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported about two other Ukrainian projectiles shot down in the Kursk Region.