MELITOPOL, August 7. /TASS/. After attacking Russia’s Kursk Region, Ukrainian troops may intensify combat activity near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to gain leverage ahead of potential talks with Russia, a member of Russia’s Public Chamber told TASS.

"The Zaporozhye NPP is on Kiev’s agenda, with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky returning to this topic over and over again. <…> I think that after the Kursk Region, they will attempt attacks on the Belgorod Region, and then near the Zaporozhye NPP. [Prior to that] Ukraine’s army will try to thin out our troops to delay our advance in all key areas and conceal the strengthening of the Zaporozhye frontline section," said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the chamber’s commission for issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans.

According to Rogov, the Ukrainian army’s posturing is geared toward gaining more leverage ahead of potential talks with Russia. "They are seeking to do something to divert attention from the fact that they are losing a settlement nearly every day. And the Zelensky regime understands that things are getting hairy. So, on the one hand, we see statements about talks, and, on the other hand, attempts to strengthen their positions ahead of them," he said.

Earlier, Rogov told TASS that in the past two weeks Kiev had pulled its troops, including the SS Bears neo-Nazi battalion, to the Kharkov Region, to the border with Russia’s Belgorod Region to stage acts of sabotage or attacks, like they did in the Kursk Region.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. An attempt to break through the state border was thwarted. Russian air defense forces shot down 26 Ukrainian drones and several missiles over the region. The attacks claimed five lives. According to the Russian health ministry, twenty-four people, including six children, received wounds.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned this attack as another act of terrorism committed by Ukraine against civilians.