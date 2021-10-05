Hacking attempts against government systems prevented, watchdog affirms

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Cybersecurity shifted from the financial sector of science and education to the sphere of government bodies. All hacking attempts to penetrate government systems with malware have been foiled, Deputy Director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Nikolai Murashov said on Tuesday.

"If in 2020 the main targets of computer attacks were public administration facilities, the financial sector, the scientific and educational industrial complex, health and transportation, then in 2021, the state authorities have become the major target at 47%, followed by industrial enterprises - 12%, the financial sector - 6%, and nuclear energy - 1%," he specified.

According to Murashov, the priority for hackers remains gaining access to sensitive information and disrupting the functions of critical infrastructure facilities. "In 2021, attempts were made to infect the state authorities’ information systems with malware. All of them were prevented, malicious software infections were foiled," the deputy director of the coordination center added.