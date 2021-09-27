Channel One to broadcast online blastoff of spacecraft carrying crew to film movie

MOSCOW, September 27./TASS/. Russia’s Channel One will be broadcasting online from the Baikonur launch pad in Kazakhstan, where the Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft is set to be launched on October 5 with Expedition 66 onboard that will take part in shooting the first ever movie in space, the public relations department of Channel One said on Monday.

"The basis crew of Expedition 66 is comprised of cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild, The backup crew includes cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, cameraman Alexei Dudin and actress Alyona Mordovina," the report said.

The movie under the working title Vyzov (Challenge) is part of a project within the framework of which educational, as well as technical and technological tasks will be solved. It is a joint project by Russia’s State Space Agency Roscosmos, Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White film studio, the department said.

Russian film director Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild will spend 12 days in orbit to film a movie about a female doctor on a mission to save a cosmonaut’s life aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Shipenko himself said at a press conference hosted by TASS on September 16.