Russian embassy in Afghanistan works to bring staff home

MOSCOW, August 25. / TASS /. The Russian embassy in Afghanistan is working on returning its diplomats to Russia, said Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov in an interview with Russia Today on Wednesday.

"International flights have been canceled because of the chaos at the Kabul airport created by the Americans. We heard that the flights should be resumed in the near future, but as of now there are no necessary guarantees. We are working on getting out a small group of our staff that needs to be in Moscow," Zhirnov said. He explained that several employees were there on business trips that have since ended, and they need to return to Moscow. Also a few embassy employees have planned vacations that they would like to take, but are currently unable to do so.

Earlier, the Afghan Civil Aviation Administration made a decision to suspend all flights to and from Kabul until further notice because the airport is overflowing with people who want to leave Afghanistan.