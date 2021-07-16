Italy's Euro 2020 win, Cannes reviews Petrov’s Flu, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Italy's Euro 2020 win, Cannes reviews Petrov’s Flu and flipped tank
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 11
Italian players celebrate after the penalty shootout of the Euro 2020 soccer final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, July 11© Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP
Ilya Stewart, Yuriy Borisov, Yuliya Peresild, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Ivan Dorn, and Chulpan Khamatova arrive for the screening of 'Petrov's Flu' during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, July 12© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Citizens spend their weekend on a sandy beach in Severnoye Tushino Park, northwestern Moscow, July 11© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany, July 15© Harald Tittel/dpa via AP
Men and children with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11© REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An overturned tank is pictured on a road near the village of Troitskoye. The tank has fallen off a tractor truck, Sakhalin Region, July 12© Stringer/TASS
French Air Force Patrouille de France perform during a rehearsal for the Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 12. Bastille Day is the French national holiday that commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789© AP Photo/Lewis Joly
Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli University Hospital where he underwent a scheduled surgery, Rome, July 11© EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA
Sir Richard Branson aboard SpaceShip Two Unity 22 as they attain zero gravity during their flight after take off from Spaceport America, in Truth or Consequenses, New Mexico, July 11© EPA-EFE/VIRGIN GALACTIC
The world's deepest swimming pool for underwater diving has opened in Dubai, where people can descend 60 meters to a sunken city-themed landscape and play arcade games. Divers go down through a landscape of a sunken city, July 13© Deep Dive Dubai/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian civilians continue their daily life in damaged building in southern Idlib, July 14© Izzeddin Kasim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Two high-speed amphibious assault boats enter service with Russia’s Baltic Fleet
The vessels are designated to sealift and land an assault force, provide fire support for the landing party, participate in anti-saboteur measures
Read more
DDoS attack registered on Russian Defense Ministry website — source
Now, the website is down
Read more
Rising incidence of COVID in Russia is due to change in dominant strain — expert
At present, a tense epidemiological situation in Russia and in the world remains due to the changes in different strains of the coronavirus, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov told
Read more
US diplomat steals railroad sign in Russia, endangering passengers — Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, the embassy employee retained his diplomatic immunity but had to return to the US
Read more
Russia employs all oxygen production facilities, eyes import — Minister
According to Denis Manturov, Russia is holding negotiations on oxygen supplies with Finland and considering the possibility of buying from China
Read more
Moscow wanted to state inadmissibility of any war with US, Russian delegation says
The Russian delegation hoped that "the United States does not intend to engage in a conflict with Russia using conventional weapons"
Read more
Vladivostok base welcomes home Russian Navy ships returning from massive Pacific drills
Over the time of their deployment, the tankers conducted more than 25 operations to fill combat ships with fuel and water
Read more
Lavrov lauds Russian-Chinese ties: ‘Relations have reached unprecedented heights’
According to Russian top diplomat, the relations between Russia and China became a perfect example of cooperation between countries in the 21st century
Read more
Russia to feature principally new military plane at MAKS aerospace show
This year, the MAKS-2021 aerospace show will run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25
Read more
Pregnant women can get vaccinated with Sputnik V if benefits outweigh the risks
The instructions also informed that Sputnik V cannot be used during breastfeeding
Read more
Over 320 types of weapons tested in operation in Syria — Russia’s defense minister
Sergei Shoigu pointed out that the weapons that can operate at a longer range than air defense systems or MANPADs were needed to protect the hardware
Read more
US promoting Indo-Pacific initiative to contain Russia and China — delegation
The Russian delegation stated that the effort of developing the polycentric world system based on the UN’s key role and the solid basis of international law was being confronted today by the growing desire of the US and its allies "to try to preserve their predominant position with the use of force"
Read more
US envoy, Putin stress importance of cooperation on climate issues — Department of State
Special Presidential Envoy Kerry and President Putin underscored the importance of the United States and Russia working together across a range of climate issues
Read more
US, Germany agree: Russia must not be allowed to use energy to coerce neighbors — Biden
US President noted that while talking to Merkel he had reiterated his concerns about Nord Stream 2
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners deploy S-400 missile launchers in Volga, Urals and Siberia drills
The combat readiness exercise involved over 300 items of military hardware and around 1,000 personnel
Read more
Kiev neglects obligation to protect Russian language specified in constitution — diplomat
Maria Zakharova also pointed out that Ukrainian lawmakers had disregarded the country’s international obligations
Read more
Nord Stream 2 operation not requiring new permits — regional ministry
Both construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 were approved by competent authorities, although the start will take place only after recognized experts confirm that construction of the pipeline met standards
Read more
Nord Stream 2 should complement, not replace, gas transit through Ukraine — Merkel
For me, Nord Stream 2 is a supplementary project, not a project instead of gas transit through Ukraine, German Chancellor said
Read more
Antonov An-28 plane disappears from radar in Russia’s Tomsk region — source
There are 17 people on board, including four children and three crew members
Read more
US attempting to carry out color revolution scenario in Cuba — diplomat
"We are calling on Washington to take on an objective position finally, to get rid of the hypocrisy and hidden agendas in politics, and to let the Cubans, their government and people, deal with the situation themselves and determine their fate," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Ukraine’s interior minister resigned fearing another coup in the country, says lawmaker
Member of the Ukrainian parliament Ilya Kiva pointed out that mass protests await the country in the fall
Read more
Top Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss information security, situation in Asia, Iran
According to the Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats reiterated their mutual commitment to stronger coordination within the UN, the G20, BRICS and other international organizations
Read more
Russia’s Shvabe to unveil unique Avrora spacecraft optical device at MAKS-2021 expo
According to Shvabe CEO Alexey Patrikeyev, the device makes it possible to obtain high-resolution images in panchromatic and multi-spectral ranges, which is its key advantage
Read more
Russian tech firm launches work on sixth-generation engine for combat aircraft
At the moment, Russia is developing fifth-generation engines, which are item 30 for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter and the Item RF for the prospective aviation complex for long-range aviation
Read more
Russia returns remains of Napoleon’s missing general to France
The ceremony in Le Bourget Airport was attended by the general’s descendants, French government members and military commanders, as well as Russian diplomats
Read more
Russian Navy warships launch torpedo attack on enemy sub in Arctic drills
After the combat exercise was fulfilled successfully, the personnel of the torpedo recovery vessel recovered the torpedoes and delivered them to the naval base
Read more
Putin to attend virtual meeting of APEC Leaders on July 16 — Kremlin
The online meeting will be chaired by New Zealand
Read more
EU must be prepared to withhold recognition of Russian parliament, MEPs say
The document was approved by 56 votes in favor, nine against and five abstentions
Read more
Russia and China expect to reach trade turnover of $200 bln in long term — Lavrov
China is our largest foreign trade partner, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Press review: Russia, Central Asia to hold drills and can Ukraine seek German compensation
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 15th
Read more
Press review: Iran asks to halt nuke deal talks and US investor may get suspended sentence
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 16th
Read more
New Russian fighter to compete with US F-35 aircraft, says expert
According to the data available, the plane features low radar signatures in various bands, a high thrust to weight ratio, a large weapon payload, and advanced air-launched armaments
Read more
Russia boasts highest level of new military hardware among world’s armies — Shoigu
"Speaking about the strategic nuclear forces, the level of modern weaponry is more than 80%," the Russian defense minister pointed out
Read more
Russian swimmers Andrusenko, Kudashev suspended for anti-doping rule violations
The Russian swimmers were reported to be provisionally suspended based on evidence supplied by the World Anti-Doping Agency
Read more
Russia fighters intercept US strategic bombers over Bering Sea
The Russian fighters’ flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace
Read more
Where a state’s freedom ends: Putin explains why he wrote article about Ukraine
Putin compared a country’s freedom with individual freedoms, saying that every nation has the right to choose its own path
Read more
Lavrov affirms Russia’s Central Asian allies say they do not intend to host US military
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that including India and Iran in the expanded "group of three" on the settlement in Afghanistan would enrich the possibilities of this format
Read more
UAC to produce 36 MC-21 aircraft annually — CEO
According to Yuri Slyusar, the production level will be raised to 36 airplanes by 2025 and then should be doubled by 2027
Read more
West embarked on deliberate escalation near Russia’s borders, says official
Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Mikhail Popov stressed that NATO warships had been chosen as a tool of pressure on Russia
Read more
Expert expects breakthrough in terms of Russia-Belarus integration
According to Nikolai Mezhevich, there are countries that oppose the development of Russia-Belarus cooperation
Read more