Yadnya Kasada ritual, Florida building collapse, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Yadnya Kasada ritual, Moscow thunderstorm, Florida building collapse
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Fireworks explode over the Birds Nest stadium during the art performance celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, June 28© Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
A Soyuz rocket booster carrying the Progress MS-17 cargo freighter blasts off the Baikonur Cosmodrome, June 30© Roscosmos Press Office/TASS
Turkish police block women as they demonstrate against Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, in Istanbul. The Turkish President pulled Turkey out of the international human rights treaty aiming to protect women from violence, July 1© EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Crowned lemur twins, as they exist on Madagascar, feed in Gondwanaland at Leipzig Zoo. For ten years now, a tropical rainforest like those found in parts of Africa, Asia and South America has been unfolding in the hall. Almost 200 exotic animal species and about 500 different plant species live in the covered area, June 29© Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images
A view of the region's flood-hit areas from a helicopter of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry. The floods have affected 388 houses in 16 settlements, five vehicular bridges, 21 road sections partially flooded, Amur region, June 26© Maxim Grigoryev/TASS
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors and to recover remains in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida. Over one hundred people are being reported as missing as the search-and-rescue effort continues, June 28© Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Lightning strikes are seen over central Moscow, June 27© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
An Indonesian man catches a chicken thrown by Hindus Tenggerese worshippers at Mount Bromo during the Yadnya Kasada ritual in Probolinggo, Java, Indonesia. The Tenggerese people are an ethnic group in Eastern Java, Indonesia's most populous island, who believe themselves to be descendants of the Majapahit princes that ruled the area historically. They make a journey to Mount Bromo to make offerings of rice, fruits, vegetables, flowers and even livestock and poultry, throwing them into the volcano's caldera, June 26© Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Polina Parfenenko competes in the ladies' high jump final at the 2021 Russian Athletics Championships, at Olimpiysky Stadium in Cheboksary, Chuvashia, June 26© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
The Rossiya brig is seen on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails (Alye Parusa) festival, an annual celebration for secondary school leavers, June 26© Peter Kovalev/TASS
