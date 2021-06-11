Moscow has no plans to tighten anti-epidemic measures, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities do not plan to tighten anti-epidemic measures amid growing COVID-19 cases but will place the observance of the existing anti-coronavirus rules under special control, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.

"We see how COVID-19 is aggressively advancing. Moreover, we see that the gravity of the disease is worsening, and there are a lot of Moscow residents, who are in intensive care units and on lung ventilators. The danger is high. Of course, I have already given the relevant instructions to the city’s services, and they will control compliance with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor [Russia’s consumer rights watchdog]. We are not enhancing these requirements but those that have been established must be fulfilled," the Moscow mayor said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel.

The Moscow mayor said on June 9 that the situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Russian capital remained tense but a new lockdown was not needed. Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said at the time that the growth in COVID-19 cases in the Russian capital was due to the neglect of the existing preventive measures.

Head of the Moscow Main Control Directorate Yevgeny Danchikov told reporters on Wednesday that the city’s authorities would tighten control of the mask and gloves mandates in such public places as public eateries, shopping malls and night clubs. The authorities will step up inspections of compliance with anti-epidemic requirements at organizations and enterprises, he said.