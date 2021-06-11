This week in photos: Water discharge, Sinkhole in Mexico, and New York solar eclipse

Sinkhole in Mexico, New York solar eclipse, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to unveil a monument to Emperor Alexander III of Russia at the Gatchina Palace, June 5© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Discharge of excess water from floods through locks at the Sayano-Shushenskaya hydroelectric power station, June 8© Press Office of the Sayano-Shushenskaya HPP (RusHydro branch)/TASS
A BTR-82 armoured personnel carrier runs an obstacle course race as part of the Seaborne Assault 2021 all-army field training contest for marine infantry units at the Klerk training range. Marine infantry units of the Russian Baltic, Northern, Black Sea, and Pacific Fleets, the Caspian Flotilla, as well as cadets of the Far Eastern Higher Combined Arms Command School and the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School have taken part in the contest, June 9© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Kim Jong-un at a meeting with representatives of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The leader of the DPRK discussed the issues of the economy and welfare of the people, June 8© North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA/via REUTERS
Tourists ride a waterslide at the Land Of Legends theme park, Antalya, June 8. Despite a decrease in coronavirus cases and the lifting of some restrictions Russia recently suspended flights to Turkey until June 21© Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Aerial view of a giant sinkhole in Santa María Zacatepec. The giant sinkhole is located 20 kilometers northwest from the capital city Puebla, the hole now measures 110 meters across its widest point, covering around 11,000 square meters and damaging a house built near the place where it appeared, June 9© Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Bart Bles from the Netherlands on Kriskras DV clears an obstacle during the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Switzerland at the CSIO Show Jumping in St. Gallen, June 6© EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA
Indian police officers walk wearing virus themed helmet during an awareness drive aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, June 9© AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
Pope Francis greets pilgrims during a weekly general audience at the Courtyard of Saint Damasius, June 9© Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, June 8© REUTERS/Tom Nicholson
Cardboard cut-outs of Chemical Brothers dancers are seen during the "The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think" Screening at Clapham Grand, London, June 5© Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Annular eclipse of the Sun in New York. This phenomenon occurs when, at the time of an eclipse, the Moon is projected onto the central part of the Sun, June 10© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
