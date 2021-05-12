Over 24 mln Russians complete various stages of COVID-19 vaccination — PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Over 24 mln Russians have completed the first stage of COVID-19 vaccination or received both doses of the vaccine already, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said delivering a report on the government’s work in 2020 in the Russian State Duma (lower house) on Wednesday.

He recalled that Russia had launched voluntary free mass vaccination in late 2020. "By now, over 24 mln people have completed various stages of vaccination," the PM said.

As of May 11, Russia has documented 4,896,842 cases of COVID-19, 4,509,915 patients have recovered and 113,976 have died.