NEW YORK, April 26. /TASS/. Another Round (Druk) by Danish director Thomas Vinterberg has won the Academy Award for the Best International Feature Film.

Russia’s Dear Comrades! directed by Andrei Konchalovsky was included in the category’s shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category but failed to get a nomination.

The 2021 Academy Awards ceremony is taking place in two separate locations in Los Angeles and is being broadcast live on ABC.