Russia’s Sputnik V recognized as safest and most efficient Covid vaccine in Hungary

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been recognized as the safest and most efficient vaccine, as follows form Sunday’s post on the vaccine’s official Twitter account.

"The government of Hungary, the 1st EU country to start using Sputnik V, released its latest data on safety and efficacy across 5 vaccines," it reads. "SputnikV has the best safety (7-32 times fewer deaths cases) and efficacy (2-7 times fewer COVID infections) per 100,000 vaccinated."

Thus, according to the Hungarian data, Sputnik V has up to 32 fewer fatalities and six times lower infection rate than the Pfizer vaccine.

The Sputnik V account recalled the April 22 statement by Hungary’s PM chief of staff Gergely Gulyas who said that Sinopharm is better than Pfizer, but Sputnik V is the best.

Hungary was the first European Union nation to receive Sputnik V samples for tests in November 2020. In February 2021, Hungary’s National Public Health Center certified the use of the Russian vaccine in Hungary.

To date, five coronavirus vaccines are available in Hungary, namely Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.