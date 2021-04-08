More than half of German residents ready to receive Russian SputnikV vaccine, survey shows

BERLIN, April 8. /TASS/. More than half of German residents polled have expressed readiness to get inoculated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the results of a survey conducted by YouGov public opinion and data company for the Handelsblatt newspaper.

According to its data, 55% of the German citizens are ready to get vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V preparation if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). At the same time, 19% of the survey participants expressed an opposite point of view, while 14% of the respondents were undecided. Additionally, 12% of those polled do not want to get inoculated at all.

Earlier on Thursday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn reported that Germany would conduct bilateral talks with the Russian side on possible deliveries of Sputnik V in case of its approval in the EU. On Wednesday, Bavarian authorities reported of concluding a memorandum of intent with the Russian Direct Investment Fund on possible import and production of the preparation. Moreover, experts of a working group on deliveries and production of vaccines against the coronavirus established at Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy are conducting talks with manufacturers and suppliers of various vaccines, including Sputnik V, these contacts are confidential, a representative of the German agency told a TASS correspondent on Thursday.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered by regulators of about 60 countries with the total population surpassing 1.5 bln people. Over 30 countries have already launched mass inoculation with Sputnik V. The efficacy of the preparation at the level of 91.6% was confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal The Lancet. On March 4, the EMA reported that it began the rolling review of the vaccine. According to the forecasts of a regulator’s representative, the registration may be completed by the end of May.