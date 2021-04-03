German president points out mistakes made during COVID-19 pandemic

BERLIN, April 3. /TASS/. Coronavirus restrictions in Germany will remain in place in the coming weeks, there have been both accomplishments and failures during the pandemic, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in his address to the nation on Saturday.

"For some people, lockdown has long become not just a question of income, but a question of banal existence. I understand the loss of patience and disappointment because of the failures of recent months all the more. Much has been done, and we have succeeded in doing a lot. Nevertheless, there have been mistakes - during testing, during vaccination and with digital solutions," the president said.

He recalled that a third wave of COVID-19 had reached Germany, and that required efforts by all population groups. "The coming weeks will require tight restrictions once again, and you realize that as well as I do," Steinmeier stressed.

Lockdown restrictions are currently in place in Germany. At the same time, schools, kindergartens, hairdressing salons, flower shops and bookstores are open. The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped in January and February, but it began to grow again in March. Lockdown restrictions have been extended until April 18, and they could be tightened.

According to the latest polls, only 19% of almost 1,500 respondents are satisfied with the German government’s performance. 79% of those polled said they were dissatisfied with its work, and 2% were undecided on the issue.