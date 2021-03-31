Chinese scientists to assess Hainan's ecosystem by June 2021

HAIKOU, March 31. /TASS/. By June 2021, Chinese experts will assess the environmental indicators of the southern province of China's Hainan, which affect the living conditions of the island residents. According to the "Hainan Daily", the data will be combined into a single formalized indicator — gross ecosystem product (GEP).

"The introduction of the GEP calculation will be able to provide information support for drawing up a balance sheet on natural resources, assessing the effectiveness of environmental development and other goals," the publication quotes a representative of the regional forestry authority. According to the official, taking into account the new environmental indicator will change the approach to reporting on the government's activities, which was previously estimated primarily by the growth of the gross regional product.

When calculating the GEP, experts will consider indicators related to air, soil, water and green space in the Hainan Rainforest National Park. One of the most important indicators for scientists is the ability of a forest park to absorb carbon. "One hectare of Hainan rainforest can absorb one to two tonnes of carbon on average annually, and its absorption capacity increases by an average of 3-4% every year," said Zhou Zhang, junior researcher at the Chinese Forestry Academy.

Hainan's forest park area is located in the mountainous area of ​​the central part of the island. The green massif covers an area of ​​about 4,400 square kilometers, which is one-seventh of Hainan. There are five state-level nature reserves and four provincial ones on this territory.