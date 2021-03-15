Northern Fleet, Russian Geographic Society to continue Novaya Zemlya expedition

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s Elbrus and Ilya Muroments vessels will continue an expedition to the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago in July-August, the Fleet’s press service said.

"The Northern Fleet jointly with the Russian Geographic Society (RGS) will continue studies of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago during a complex expedition on the Northern Fleet’s vessels - Elbrus and Ilya Muromets - in July - August, 2021," the press service said in a release.

The expedition will feature RGS’s scientific and media groups. The plan is to follow the routes of explorers Fyodor Litke, Fyodor Rozmyslov, Pyotr Pakhtusov and Rudolf Samoylovich.

"The scientific groups will go ashore for archaeology, biology and radio-ecology studies," the press service said. "They will monitor conditions of Novaya Zemlya’s natural and cultural heritage.".