48 Russian universities enter Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2021

LONDON, March 9. /TASS/. The number of Russian universities in the ranking of Emerging Economies universities, compiled by the British magazine Times Higher Education (THE), has grown by nine to 48. This is according to the THE Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2021, released on Tuesday.

This year’s ranking comprises 606 educational institutions from 48 countries and territories.

Lomonosov Moscow State University remains the leading educational institution in Russia and the only representative of Russia in Top 10. This year it ranks sixth, which is one position lower than a year ago.

Three Russian universities entered Top 50 for the first time this year. These are Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (35), Tomsk State University (49) and Saint-Petersburg Mining University, which immediately climbed by 163 positions to the 64th place.

Russian Top 10

After Lomonosov Moscow State University the highest position in the list belongs to the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, which move up by one position since last year and is now on the 11th position. The top ten best Russian universities also includes: the National Research University Higher School of Economics (24), National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (28), Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University (35), St. Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics (ITMO , 45), Tomsk State University (49), Bauman Moscow State Technical University (63), St. Petersburg State University (64), and the National Research Technological University (MISiS, 94).

Top 100 of the the overall rating of the Russian Federation also includes Novosibirsk State University (97) and St. Petersburg State University (100).

The newcomers to the ranking are the National Research University "Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology" (group of universities 201-250), Kazan National Research Technical University (301-350), Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics (351-400), Omsk State Technical University, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Service (both - 401-500), Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, Irkutsk State University.

World leaders

For the first time, Chinese universities managed to take all the first five lines of the list and seven of the top 10. The top three remained unchanged. These are Tsinghua University (1), Peking University (2) and Zhejiang University (3).

As for top ten it looks as follows: Fudan University (PRC, 4), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (PRC, 5), Moscow State University (6), University of Science and Technology of China (PRC, 7), National Taiwan University (Taiwan, 8), Nanjing University (PRC, 9) and University of Cape Town (South Africa, 10).

As the compilers of the rating note, universities from China and Russia continue to dominate in the top 100 of the list, occupying 47 positions for two. Among the 258 universities that were included in the ranking last year, 55% improved or retained their position. In the case of Pakistan and China, the share of universities that retained their positions or improved them was 77% each, and in case of Russia - 54%.

Expert opinion

When commenting the ranking, Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, pointed at Russia’s higher education system’s commitment to internationalizing.

"In what has been the most competitive year for our Emerging Economies Universities Rankings, Russia’s higher education system’s impressive commitment to internationalising and strengthening is clear. As well as Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University and Tomsk State University’s notable moves into the top 50 for the first time, nine Russian universities make their debut, taking Russia’s representation to a record of 48,"Baty told TASS.

"While the Covid-19 pandemic will undoubtedly continue to have a significant global effect on the future of higher education - including disruption to global talent flow and student movement - Russian universities are in a strong position to continue to boost their competitiveness, both domestically and on a global scale," Baty added.

The ranking is based on 13 performance indicators, divided into five groups: teaching, research, citations, international interaction (employees, students and research), income from production activities.