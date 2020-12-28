Russia’s mortality rate grows by 13.8% compared to 2019, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s mortality rate grew by 13.8% during the first eleven months of this year compared to the same period in 2019, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golilkova said on Monday.

"According to the data provided by Rosstat (Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service - TASS), which it will make public today, mortality rate in January-November 2020 grew by 13.8% compared to the same period last year. At the same time, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that COVID-19 and its complications account for more than 81% of the increase in total mortality during that period of time," she said at a briefing in the Russian government.

According to Golikova, despite the fact that COVID-19 and related diseases account for more than 81% of the increase in the number of fatalities, mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases, diseases of the nervous and endocrine systems will grow by the end of 2020, since people with such diseases are most susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection.

She noted that the situation in terms of mortality rates in November in December was somewhat worse than during the previous months. This is due to the autumn-winter season, when the spread of COVID-19 increases in conjunction with other diseases, she explained.

To date, 3,078,035 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 2,471,309 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 55,265 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.