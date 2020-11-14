Prominent Soviet actor Armen Dzhigarkhanyan dies aged 85

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. USSR People’s Artist Armen Dzhigarkhanyan died aged 85, actor’s representative and friend Artur Sogomonyan announced on Saturday.

"He died at six hours in the morning today," Sogomonyan said.

USSR People’s Artist, theater and film actor, director and theater teacher Armen Dzhigarkhanyan was born in Yerevan on October 3, 1935. The prominent actor starred in more than 200 films.

On March 12, 1996, the Moscow Drama Theater directed by Armen Dzhigarkhanyan was set up at the actor department of the Russian State University of Cinematography (VGiK) where he taught.