Third Russian COVID-19 vaccine will be registered soon, says Putin

SOCHI, November 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the third Russian COVID-19 vaccine would be registered in the near future.

"There are two registered vaccines in Russia. <…> Two are registered, and a third will be registered soon," the Russian leader said on Tuesday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Putin stressed that research had shown that the vaccines are safe and there are no serious side-effects from their use. "All of them are effective, because people who got the vaccine and who come into contact with virus carriers do not get sick, or they have very light symptoms. These are proven facts," the president said.