Belarus will begin using Russian COVID-19 vaccine in a month

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Belarus will begin to vaccinate people against COVID-19 with a Russian-made vaccine in about a month, Belarus’ Acting Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said on Tuesday, quoted by Belarus-24 TV channel.

"Literally in a month, Belarusians will begin vaccination using the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Acting Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich said," the TV channel reported.

Earlier, on the outcomes of the talks between Russian and Belarusian leaders Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Putin had greenlit the preparations for the delivery of the first batch of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V" to Belarus.

During the talks in Sochi, Putin stated that Belarus had begun to take part in the last stage of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine. According to the Russian leader, this will help launch production of the vaccine and ensure the necessary vaccination level.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production.