Expert says face masks are to be changed more often in hot weather

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Face masks that are mandatory as a means of protection against the novel coronavirus infection should be changed more often in hot weather, Mikhail Lebedev of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s center for molecular diagnosis told TASS on Tuesday.

"Face masks should be changed more often in hot weather because they become wet quicker, their protective layer is destroyed and the efficiency goes down. Apart from that, it is better to refrain from using face masks of dark colors in the summertime," he said.