Fight against coronavirus to continue vigorously, consistently, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian authorities will carry on the steadfast and consistent fight against coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a video conference, discussing opening of new defense ministry medical facilities across Russia.

The leader expressed confidence that these medical centers will contribute to the fight against the virus.

"And we will continue doing it [countering coronavirus], we will do it vigorously and consistently. We will do everything to protect lives and security of our citizens," Putin noted.

The president noted that the Russian healthcare system and the country in general was able to quickly respond to the most complicated challenges. The necessary resources were gathered, while additional specially equipped hospital beds were set up in a very short space of time. "The whole mechanism of quick response to infection spread and provision of help for regions was worked out to a detail, and it should always stay at the highest level of readiness," he underscored.

Putin then noted that both military and civil medical workers helped their colleagues in the regions during the epidemic. In particular, more than 18,500 specialists of the Russian defense ministry’s military medical service were engaged in countering the virus, "they all acted professionally and selflessly when needed. They did everything possible to prevent the dangerous infection from spreading in the army, the navy, they provided help to military personnel, their families, military pensioners and recruits," Putin concluded.